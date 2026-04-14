CBK Approves 32 New Digital Credit Providers

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the licensing of an additional 32 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs), bringing the total number of licensed providers to 227.

In a statement on Tuesday, April 14, CBK stated that the approval is pursuant to Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act.

“The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) announces the licensing of an additional 32 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs). This is pursuant to Section 59(2) of the Central Bank of Kenya Act (CBK Act).

“This brings the number of licensed DCPs to 227 following the licensing of 42 DCPs announced in December 2025,” the regulator stated.

CBK noted that since March 2022, it has received more than 800 applications from firms seeking approval to operate as digital lenders.

The bank said it has been engaging applicants throughout the review process, focusing on business models, consumer protection frameworks, and the fitness and propriety of shareholders, directors, and senior management.

According to CBK, the process is aimed at ensuring compliance with relevant laws and safeguarding the interests of borrowers in the increasingly digitised credit market.

“This is to ensure adherence to the relevant laws and, importantly, that the interests of customers are safeguarded. We acknowledge the efforts of the applicants and the support of other regulators and agencies in this process,” CBK stated.

Digital Credit Providers primarily offer lending services through digital platforms, including Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) codes.

Their loan products include education loans, development loans, short-term personal loans, asset financing, and business loans.

As of February 2026, licensed DCPs had disbursed approximately 7.5 million loans valued at Ksh133.5 billion, underscoring the rapid expansion of digital credit in Kenya’s financial sector.

Further, CBK said other applicants remain at various stages of review, pending submission of required documentation.

CBK urged the applicants to submit any pending documentation to facilitate the completion of their reviews.

“We urge these applicants to submit the pending documentation expeditiously to enable completion of the review of their applications. Reports by the public on unregulated DCPs can be sent to [email protected],” CBK added.