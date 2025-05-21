Choice Bank Rebrands, Launches First-Digital Banking Model

Choice Microfinance Bank, now Choice Bank, has officially rebranded and launched its first, inclusive and purpose driven digitally powered banking model, seeking to serve its customers better.

In a vibrant rebranding and launch ceremony that also marked its 10th anniversary since being licensed by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in 2015, the bank reaffirmed its commitment to anchoring its development strategy in the rapidly evolving digital space as it seeks to expand its market presence in Kenya.

The event was graced by Kiprono Kittony, Chair of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, as Chief Guest.

Speaking during the event, Choice Bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bonface Isinta Ombui, appreciated all stakeholders for the 10-year journey and referred to the digital chapter as a landmark milestone and a bold re-invention towards the future of their banking in the country.

“Ten years of operations is no mean feat. Together with our esteemed stakeholders, we have walked this journey, and I want to really thank them for believing in us. Today, we are very proud to officially launch our first, inclusive, and purpose-driven digital banking model for a better experience for our customers,” said Ombui, adding that more innovations will continue to be considered for a better banking experience.

The bank’s rebranding model will also focus on electric vehicles financing, Kenya-China Corridor SMEs support, inclusive asset financing and API- Driven Banking-as-a-service.

The bank was founded in 2015 and began by offering relationship-based microloans to underserved communities.

The bank’s transformation accelerated in 2021 following investment from the Wakanda Network, which brought capital and a pan-African perspective.

In 2022, the bank launched its proprietary core banking system and joined the Kenya Bankers Association.

In 2024, the bank achieved major regulatory milestones, securing its National License, joining the National Payments System, and launching a modern mobile and internet banking platform.