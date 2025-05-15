Co-operative Bank of Kenya Reports Impressive Q1 2025 Financial Results

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has showcased a robust financial performance for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting resilience and strategic growth in a competitive banking landscape. The bank reported a pre-tax profit of Kshs 9.63 billion, marking a 6.8% increase from the same period in 2024. After-tax profits also saw an upward trajectory, reaching Kshs 6.9 billion, which represents a 5.3% growth year-on-year.

Strong Asset Growth and Customer Deposits

The bank’s total assets surged by 8.3%, totaling Kshs 774.1 billion as of March 31, 2025. This growth is complemented by a significant increase in customer deposits, which rose by 9% to reach Kshs 525.2 billion. Such figures indicate not only the bank’s solid market position but also its ability to attract and retain customers amidst evolving economic conditions.

Operating Income and Digital Transformation

Operating income for the quarter experienced a notable rise of 12.8%, amounting to Kshs 21.2 billion. This increase was primarily driven by a remarkable 21.7% jump in net interest income, despite a slight decline in non-interest income streams. The bank’s commitment to digital transformation is evident, with over 90% of transactions processed through digital channels. The Mco-op Cash mobile platform played a pivotal role, disbursing an impressive Kshs 19.1 billion in loans during this period.

Cost Efficiency and Branch Expansion

Maintaining operational efficiency, the Group achieved a strong Cost-to-Income Ratio of 45.5%, underscoring effective management practices that enhance profitability while controlling costs. Additionally, the expansion of its branch network to 212 outlets demonstrates the bank’s commitment to accessibility and customer service.

Contributions from Subsidiaries

The financial results also highlight significant contributions from subsidiaries such as Kingdom Bank, further diversifying revenue streams and enhancing overall performance.

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya’s Q1 2025 results reflect not only strong financial health but also strategic initiatives aimed at sustaining growth and improving customer experience through digital innovations.