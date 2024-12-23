Connect with us

COMMUNITIES SHOULD EMBRACE COMMUNITY-LED DEVELOPMENT (CLD)

KDRTV News Nairobi- By Musili Kauta

Communities in Kenya must mobilize themselves to undertake Community-Led Development (CLD) initiatives. Depending on the government alone for development is useless.

The taxes we pay are barely enough to cover salaries, allowances, corruption, debts, and other luxuries. Development funds are often non-existent, leaving us with the power to create our own solutions.

Why raise KSh 1M for a burial and spend it all on hiring tents and feeding programs? Instead, this money can be used to build a dam, ensuring access to water for planting trees that provide shade and grow local food.

In many communities, you will find ten churches worth millions of shillings, yet there isn’t a single community water project. This misplaced priority needs to change.

It’s useless to wait for county or national governments, or even CDF, to fund small projects that are often poorly executed and that only benefits contractors. Communities can do better by taking charge of their own development.

Communities can provide free labour, land, resources, and technical expertise to accomplish meaningful projects without relying on empty promises from clueless politicians.

This approach will also reduce the sycophancy, bootlicking, and worship that people direct towards politicians. When communities are empowered and self-reliant, they can focus on real progress rather than political theatrics.

It’s time to take charge, think critically, and work together for sustainable community development. The govt has nothing for the residents.

