Business

Empowering Women – The Future of Kenya’s Economy, PS Mang’eni

By

Published

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development PS Susan Mang’eni
Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development PS Susan Mang'eni

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: On May 28, 2025, Principal Secretary of the State Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Susan Mang’eni, emphasized the critical role of women in driving economic growth at the grassroots level. She urged Maendeleo Ya Wanawake, a prominent women’s organization in Kenya, to collaborate with the government to enhance women’s economic empowerment. This partnership is essential for ensuring that women can fully leverage available opportunities and resources.

Mang’eni highlighted the importance of government initiatives such as the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) program and funding platforms like the Hustler Fund. These programs are designed to provide financial support and procurement opportunities specifically aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs. “Women must take full advantage of Government supply opportunities under AGPO and funding platforms like the Hustler Fund to scale their businesses,” she stated.

The Principal Secretary’s message extends beyond mere business growth; it encompasses a vision of leadership and mentorship among women. “We’re not just supporting women to grow their businesses; we’re empowering them to lead, mentor, and uplift others,” Mang’eni affirmed. This holistic approach aims not only to improve individual livelihoods but also to foster a supportive community where women can thrive together.

As Kenya continues its journey towards economic recovery post-pandemic, initiatives that focus on women’s empowerment are more crucial than ever. By working collaboratively with organizations like Maendeleo Ya Wanawake, the government hopes to create an environment where women can access resources, build networks, and ultimately contribute significantly to national development.

The call for collaboration between Maendeleo Ya Wanawake and government entities represents a pivotal moment in advancing women’s roles in Kenya’s economy. It is an invitation for all stakeholders to invest in women’s potential as leaders and entrepreneurs.

