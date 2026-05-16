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Equity CEO James Mwangi Champions Technology-Driven Trade and Inclusion at Africa CEO Forum

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO James Mwangi has called for deeper collaboration between governments, financial institutions, and technology players to unlock Africa’s digital economy and accelerate intra-African trade.

Speaking during a high-level Tech Breakfast convened by Equity Group on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa CEO Forum 2026 in Kigali, Dr. Mwangi said Africa’s future growth will depend on the continent’s ability to integrate technology with finance to create scalable opportunities for businesses and young entrepreneurs.

“We need an intersection of technology and money,” Dr. Mwangi said.

He added, “We want to enable trade across the continent and create platforms that empower businesses and entrepreneurs to scale.”

The breakfast meeting, themed ‘From Fintech to Futuretech: Scaling Africa’s Digital Economy,’ brought together leaders from government, finance, technology, and innovation sectors to discuss Africa’s digital transformation agenda and the infrastructure required to support future growth.

Dr. Mwangi emphasized the need for long-term investment in innovation and digital systems capable of expanding financial inclusion and supporting enterprise development across the continent.

“We want the youth to leverage technology to develop their enterprises and participate meaningfully in the digital economy,” he said.

He noted that Africa’s transformation would require institutions willing to build shared infrastructure and move beyond traditional approaches to collaboration.

“The Africa CEO Forum has been about scaling, and this is an invitation for all of us to scale together, partnering to build public infrastructure that serves the entire continent,” he added.

The discussions also explored how emerging technologies such as blockchain, digital assets, and decentralized infrastructure could improve transparency, efficiency, and access to financial services across African markets.

Rwanda’s ICT and Innovation Minister Paula Ingabire said African countries must take ownership of their digital transformation by building systems that create value for local economies and citizens.

She highlighted the growing importance of digital infrastructure, including cross-border banking systems, digital identity, and data governance frameworks, noting that data is increasingly becoming a strategic economic asset.

“We need to start setting the pace on how technology empowers us and builds value for our people,” she said.

“Every generation of technology has promised inclusion. We now need to embrace these technologies intentionally and work together to build systems that truly expand opportunity,” she added. “The rails are ours to build, and the rules are ours to create.”

The forum comes at a time when African governments and businesses are pushing for stronger regional integration and digital connectivity to support trade, innovation, and economic inclusion across the continent.

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