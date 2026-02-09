Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Equity CEO James Mwangi Named Among World’s Top Development Influencers

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Equity CEO James Mwangi.

Equity Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, has been named among the world’s most influential figures shaping global development policy and financing by Devex in its Power 50 List 2026.

The list recognizes individuals who are transforming development at a time when global aid is undergoing significant change.

With traditional donors retrenching, Devex notes that growing attention is shifting toward development finance, philanthropy, and private sector-led solutions.

The organization noted that the Power 50 is designed to track the people who influence policies, people, and purse strings in what it describes as a fast-emerging ‘post-aid era’.

Devex cited Dr. Mwangi’s role in expanding Equity from a Kenyan lender into a regional banking group with more than 22.2 million customers, and his push for private sector-led growth.

It pointed to Equity’s work supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, its digital transformation agenda, and efforts linked to climate-related projects and digital public infrastructure.

Through Equity’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, Dr. Mwangi has been a prominent voice on the idea that Africa’s development trajectory will increasingly be shaped by local capital formation, stronger value chains, and scaled private enterprise, at a moment when donor funding is under pressure.

Dr. Mwangi’s inclusion places him on the same list as sitting heads of state and top leaders of multilateral banks, major donors, and frontier technology firms.

Other notable figures in the Devex Power 50 2026 list include John Mahama (President, Republic of Ghana), Sidi Ould Tah (President, African Development Bank), Nadia Calviño (President, European Investment Bank), Anna Bjerde (Managing Director of Operations, World Bank), and Rebeca Grynspan (Secretary-General, UN Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD).

Peter Sands (Executive Director, The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria) and Anna Makanju (Vice President, Global Impact, OpenAI) have also been featured in the list

Dr. Mwangi’s appearance on the Power 50 comes as Kenyan lenders and investors expand across the region and as Nairobi pushes to position itself as a financial and technology hub for East Africa.

