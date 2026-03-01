Githurai Boda Boda Riders turn to Groups to Unlock Affordable Credit

Bodaboda riders in Githurai have turned to registered welfare groups and cooperative structures to access affordable credit and unlock long-term economic opportunities.

During a flag-off ceremony for 12 new motorcycles, a seven-seater van, and land purchases for members of Githurai 45 Kimwi Welfare, a sub-unit under the Githurai Bodaboda Welfare Association, said the group structures are helping them move from daily earners to asset owners.

The Ksh5.4 million asset financing package was facilitated in partnership with Equity Bank, Githurai branch.

Githurai Bodaboda Welfare Association Sub-County Chairman John Macharia said collective borrowing has enabled members to acquire assets while strengthening accountability within the sector.

“Today, we have received 12 motorcycles and a van that will expand business opportunities and create employment. We repay these facilities as a group, which allows us to spread risk and make credit affordable. Previously, many of our members faced frustration accessing loans, but structured group models have opened doors to sustainable financing,” he added.

James Githinji Kingori, a beneficiary and bodaboda operator, said joining the group had transformed his financial prospects.

“For three years, I have been operating someone else’s motorbike, and that meant a significant portion of my daily income went directly to the owner before I could meet my own needs,” said Kingori.

“Despite working long hours, what remained for my family and savings was very little. Through joining Githurai 45 Kimwi Welfare, I am now able to access my own motorbike at a fair market rate under structured financing. This gives me dignity and stability because I am now building my own assets and securing my future.”

Githurai Bodaboda Welfare Association brings together 3,600 members across Githurai and Roysambu sub-counties, with members contributing Sh100 daily throughout the year to build a sustainable savings pool.

The association has also established Githurai Limited Company, an investment arm comprising 50 members, which has acquired two parcels of land valued at Sh9 million with Sh15 million financing support.

Additionally, Githurai 45 Transport Cooperative Society Sacco, with 300 members, has secured Sh6 million worth of land to develop housing units.

Kennedy Muguna, Nairobi West Regional Manager at Equity Bank, reiterated the importance of group structures, saying riders are able to scale up progressively.

“The objective of joining a group is to foster economic advancement in a structured and sustainable manner,” Muguna said.

“An operator who starts with one motorcycle can progressively grow to two or three and eventually diversify into other assets such as vehicles. Through partnerships with organised and registered groups, financial institutions are better positioned to extend asset financing efficiently and responsibly.”

Benignas Muema, General Manager for Pamoja Banking at Equity Bank, collective structures and financial literacy enhance partnerships such as one with the Githurai Bodaboda Welfare Association.

“By joining registered groups, bodaboda operators gain the collective strength required to access facilities at affordable rates,” said Muema. “The financing model allows risk to be shared at the Sacco or group level, which enhances repayment discipline and sustainability. However, before extending credit, we prioritise financial education because knowledge is the foundation of long-term success.”