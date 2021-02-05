How the Gaming Industry Saved Kenyan Football During the Pandemic

(KDRTV) – When Gor Mahia takes on AFC Leopards in the Mashemeji Derby on Sunday, the first thing that fans will notice when the teams walk out of the dugouts will be the words ‘Betsafe’ emblazoned on both Jerseys.

The European based betting firm signed multimillion shirt sponsorship deals with both clubs in June last year. Gor gets Ksh 55 million annually while Ingwe was awarded a Ksh 45 million deal annually for three years.

For the first time in many years, fans expect a highly competitive Mashemeji Derby as both clubs have quality squads.

At this period last year, Gor Mahia and Leopards were reeling in debts after Sportpesa withdrew its sponsorship citing unfavorable working environment from the government.

Ingwe was the worst hit as it lost League top scorer Johnmark Makwatta to Zambian giants ZESCO United over unpaid salaries. The coach and several foreign based players also ditched the den.

The Betsafe deal came at a time the two clubs were at their worst, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and without any football activities for months, some of their players were contemplating quitting football.

Betsafe used the sponsorship deals to launch its business in the Kenyan market but we know it will take time before they recoup their initial investment in the current economy.

For the first time in many years, the Football Kenya Premier League will have a Ksh 5 million prize money, thanks to Bet King, the official title sponsor of the league.

This further signifies the growing importance that betting firms are playing in local football.

Western Kenya based Kakamega Homeboyz recently made history by signing its first sponsorship deal with Mozzartbet.

Kariobangi Sharks have a running deal with Betways, while fellow slumboys Mathare United inked a multimillion 5-year deal with Triple5bet.

Another FKF PL side Sofapaka renewed its sponsorship deal with Betika in August last year.

Betika also sponsors the second-tier National Super League (NSL) where each club gets at least Ksh 750,000 annually. NSL Clubs also get jerseys, balls and other sporting equipment from Betika.

FKF has a deal with Betway to sponsor its Cup competition, now called the Betway Cup. The competition which has attracted more than 100 clubs will see winners walk away with Ksh 2 million prize money and represent the country in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Cumulatively, the betting industry accounts for approximately 60% of all the monies bumped into local football.

At a time when most corporates have scaled down expenditure due to COVID-19, the gaming industry has kept the dreams of many footballers afloat.

COVID-19 struck at a time when the betting industry was just recovering from a systematic government crackdown that saw established bookmakers like Sportpesa and Betin exit the market.

In betting, they say the house never loses, but some of the actions taken by the gaming industry during the pandemic have been motivated by the greater good and not necessarily profits.

