Business

Inside President William Ruto’s Chicken Empire in Sugoi that Earns Him Ksh 1.5 Million Daily (Photos)

Ruto Kuku II

Ruto

President William Ruto is arguably one of the most ambitious politicians and businessmen in Kenya. The head of state who began as a chicken seller in his rural home in Sugoi has beaten all the odds to become the most powerful person in the land.

In this article, KDRTV takes a look into William Ruto’s chicken empire in Sugoi.

President Ruto is a largescale farmer and has mastered the art of rearing chicken in his Sugoi rural home. The head of state gave Kenyans a glimpse of his farm back in 2013 after he was elected as the Deputy President.

He practices a number of activities in his farm including; bee keeping, growing maize, avocadoes, mangoes and fodder for his cows.

Ruto also gave Kenyans a tour of his modern chicken house where he rears over 200,000 chickens that are imported from outside the country.

Ruto also sells improved chicken, as its incubator is of industrial quality and can hatch thousands of chicks per month.

In a past interview with Citizen TV Ruto’s wife Rachel said that the incubator in the farm can hold 20,000 eggs. Besides the incubator, the farm has a hatchery.

The couple have constructed an egg storage room, which fills up within a week. They supply the eggs after getting tenders both locally and internationally.

In 2021, the President revealed that his chicken produce up to 150,000 eggs daily, which he sells and earns at least Ksh 1.5 million per day.

“They could have added that in that my poultry business, I have 200,000 chickens and that I get 150,000 eggs daily which earns me KSh1.5 million daily,” Ruto said.

The head Cs state was responding after CS Fred Matiangi he listed various properties owned by Ruto.

In this article:
