James Nyutu Appointed As New Unga Group Managing Director

James Nyutu

Unga Group Plc has announced the appointment of James Nyutu as its Group Managing Director.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 2, the Unga group said the appointment of Nyutu was effective on July 1, 2025.

Nyutu has been serving as the Unga Group Managing Director in an acting capacity since 4th June 2024.

Prior to this, he held the position of Group Finance and ICT Director for Unga Group Plc and its subsidiaries.

Nyutu joined Unga in 2013 as Group Finance Director, and over the years, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the Group’s financial strategy and digital transformation initiatives.

“A seasoned management professional, Mr. Nyutu has over 20 years of experience across business strategy, financial management, corporate governance, and information systems,” Unga Group stated.

Nyutu began his career in the financial services sector, holding various positions at Corporate Insurance, British American Insurance Company, and NAS Airport Services before joining Unga.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University in the United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Nairobi.

Nyutu’s professional qualifications include Certified Public Accountant (K), Certified Public Secretary, Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) & Institute for the Management of Information Systems (IMIS)

“The Board congratulates Mr. Nyutu on his appointment and expresses confidence in his leadership as he takes on this new role to advance Unga’s strategic vision,” Unga Group added.

