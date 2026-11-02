Jubilee Group Appoints Juan Cazcarra as New Group CEO

The Jubilee Group has appointed Juan Cazcarra as the new Group CEO, effective December, 1, 2026.

In a statement, the Jubilee Group said Cazcarra will succeed Dr. Julius Kipngetich, who has served in the position since 2018 and will retire on November 3, 2026.

“Jubilee Group has appointed Juan Cazcarra as its new Group Chief Executive, effective 1st December 2026. He succeeds Dr. Julius Kipngetich, who has served in the position since 2018 and will retire on 30th November 2026,” the statement read.

Juan has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, having held senior leadership roles across Europe, Southeast Asia and Africa.

He joined Jubilee Group in July 2021 and has served as Deputy Group CEO since April 2025.

During his tenure, Juan has played an important role in advancing the Group’s digital transformation agenda, improving operational efficiency, simplifying processes and strengthening service delivery.

His experience across diverse markets, coupled with his understanding of the Group’s business and the broader insurance landscape, positions him to lead the company’s next phase of growth.

“On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Juan Cazcarra on his appointment as Group Chief Executive Officer. Having worked closely with the Group’s leadership and contributed to our progress, Juan brings extensive industry experience, institutional knowledge and a clear understanding of our business and ambitions.

“We are confident in his ability to build on our achievements and lead the Group through its next phase of growth,” Jubilee Group Chairman Zul Abdul said.

Juan holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Universidad Pontificia Comillas (ICADE) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Universidad de Zaragoza, both in Spain.

The group also recognised Kipng’etich’s contribution, saying his eight-year tenure as Group CEO has been marked by exceptional leadership in strengthening Jubilee’s regional position, championing sustainable growth and investing in talent development.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Julius for his exceptional leadership and dedicated service to Jubilee. His contribution has been instrumental in strengthening the Group’s position in the region, championing sustainable growth and developing the talent that will shape our future. We wish him every success and fulfilment in his retirement,” Abdul added.