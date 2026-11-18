KCB Group PLC has reported a 24% increase in profit after tax to Ksh58.6 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

In its financial results released on Wednesday, November 18, the bank said its profit after tax had risen from the previous year’s performance, while earnings per share increased by 24.3% to Ksh17.8.

The Group’s total assets grew by 15.4% to Ksh2.4 trillion, supported by a 15% increase in customer deposits to Ksh1.8 trillion and an 11% rise in gross loans to KSh1.4 trillion.

KCB Bank Kenya, the Group’s largest subsidiary, recorded a 20.7% increase in profit after tax to KSh40.8 billion, while its balance sheet expanded by 13% to KSh1.6 trillion.

Meanwhile, subsidiaries outside Kenya posted a combined profit after tax of KSh19.6 billion, representing a 24.3% increase. The businesses accounted for 33.4% of the Group’s net profit and 33% of its total balance sheet.

The subsidiaries’ performance was supported by growth in KCB Bank Burundi, KCB Bank South Sudan, KCB Bank Uganda, KCB Investment Bank and KCB Corporate Trustee Services.

The Group’s total income increased by 12.3% to KSh167.8 billion, up from KSh149.4 billion, largely driven by increased lending activity and higher transaction volumes.

Non-funded income grew by 21.8% to Ksh54.9 billion, while funded income increased by 8.2% to KSh112.9 billion.

Mobile loan disbursements also rose by 26% to Ksh492 billion during the period, equivalent to approximately KSh1.8 billion per day. Foreign exchange income recorded a 65.1% increase, supported by higher transaction volumes, particularly from Trust Merchant Bank.

KCB further reported an improvement in its operating efficiency, with its cost-to-income ratio declining to 43.7% from 46.2% in the corresponding period last year.

The bank’s asset quality also improved, with gross non-performing loans declining by 17.1% to Ksh184.1 billion from Ksh222.1 billion. Consequently, its non-performing loan ratio dropped to 13.3% from 17.8%.

Loan loss provisions decreased by 9.1% to KSh16.6 billion, while KCB Bank Kenya recorded a 19.5% reduction in its non-performing loan stock.

Commenting on the results, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said the performance demonstrated the resilience of the business and progress towards building a stronger and more diversified financial services institution.

“The results demonstrate the resilience of our business and the progress we continue to make in building a stronger and more diversified financial services institution. Our investments in technology, customer experience and regional business capabilities continue to translate into stronger performance, positioning the Bank for sustained growth,” said Russo.

“We are looking to leverage our scale and extensive distribution network to support our customers and make a meaningful contribution to the East Africa economy and beyond. We continued to pay specific attention to the MSMEs sector as a sustainable economic growth driver,” he added.

KCB Group Chairman Joseph Kinyua said the bank’s strong capital buffers provided sufficient room to absorb potential economic shocks, support business expansion and sustain lending across its markets.

He noted that the Group would focus on strengthening governance, safeguarding financial stability and ensuring its investments generated sustainable returns for shareholders.

During the period, KCB increased its shareholding in Trust Merchant Bank, its subsidiary in the Democratic Republic of Congo, from 85% to 98%.