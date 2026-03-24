Kenya Airways Records KSh17.1 Billion Loss

National carrier Kenya Airways has posted a loss of KSh17.1 billion in the financial year ended December 2025.

KQ attributed the loss to the grounding of three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, resulting in reduced capacity across key routes.

According to the national carrier, capacity measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) declined by 18% to 13,349 million.

The airline’s revenue fell by 14% (KSh 27 billion), largely driven by a 13% drop in passenger numbers following the reduction in capacity.

Total revenue stood at KSh 161 billion, while operating costs decreased by 3% to KSh 167 billion. The Group posted an operating loss of KSh 5.6 billion, with the loss after tax widening to KSh 17.2 billion.

Speaking during the announcement of the results, KQ Chairman Kiprono Kittony said the results must be viewed within the broader context of an industry facing unprecedented operational constraints.

“While our financial performance reflects a challenging year, it is important to recognise that this was driven primarily by global supply chain disruptions and not a lack of demand. The appetite for travel remains strong, and the strategic relevance of Kenya Airways has never been more evident,” Kitonny observed.

The KQ chairperson added that the board will continue to support management, which is singularly focused on stabilising the airline in the short term while building long-term resilience and sustainability, emphasising the carrier’s importance as a strategic national asset.

Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, George Kamal, on his part, said the global aviation sector continued its recovery in 2025, supported by robust passenger demand, particularly on international routes.

Kamal noted that the industry faced persistent headwinds, including aircraft delivery delays, engine shortages, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

“Kenya Airways operated in a complex macroeconomic landscape marked by elevated input costs, particularly fuel and labour, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Within Africa, structural challenges, including infrastructure limitations and elevated operating costs, continue to shape the operating environment.

“Despite this, demand for air travel across the continent remains strong, supporting long-term growth prospects. Cargo performance softened amid lower global trade and shifting tariff regimes, while regulatory costs continued to exert pressure across the sector,” he stated.