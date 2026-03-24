Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Kenya Airways Records KSh17.1 Billion Loss

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

IMG 20210416091400

Kenya Airways planes

National carrier Kenya Airways has posted a loss of KSh17.1 billion in the financial year ended December 2025.

KQ attributed the loss to the grounding of three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, resulting in reduced capacity across key routes.

According to the national carrier, capacity measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) declined by 18% to 13,349 million.

The airline’s revenue fell by 14% (KSh 27 billion), largely driven by a 13% drop in passenger numbers following the reduction in capacity.

Total revenue stood at KSh 161 billion, while operating costs decreased by 3% to KSh 167 billion. The Group posted an operating loss of KSh 5.6 billion, with the loss after tax widening to KSh 17.2 billion.

Speaking during the announcement of the results, KQ Chairman Kiprono Kittony said the results must be viewed within the broader context of an industry facing unprecedented operational constraints.

“While our financial performance reflects a challenging year, it is important to recognise that this was driven primarily by global supply chain disruptions and not a lack of demand. The appetite for travel remains strong, and the strategic relevance of Kenya Airways has never been more evident,” Kitonny observed.

The KQ chairperson added that the board will continue to support management, which is singularly focused on stabilising the airline in the short term while building long-term resilience and sustainability, emphasising the carrier’s importance as a strategic national asset.

Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, George Kamal, on his part, said the global aviation sector continued its recovery in 2025, supported by robust passenger demand, particularly on international routes.

Kamal noted that the industry faced persistent headwinds, including aircraft delivery delays, engine shortages, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

“Kenya Airways operated in a complex macroeconomic landscape marked by elevated input costs, particularly fuel and labour, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Within Africa, structural challenges, including infrastructure limitations and elevated operating costs, continue to shape the operating environment.

“Despite this, demand for air travel across the continent remains strong, supporting long-term growth prospects. Cargo performance softened amid lower global trade and shifting tariff regimes, while regulatory costs continued to exert pressure across the sector,” he stated.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

File image of a KQ plane. File image of a KQ plane.

News

Kenya Airways Suspends Repatriation Flight to and from Dubai

Kenya Airways (KQ) has temporarily suspended its repatriation flight to and from Dubai scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026. In a statement, KQ said...

March 6, 2026
2890 kqdf 2890 kqdf

News

Kenya Airways Announces Repatriation Flights Between Nairobi and Dubai

National Carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced it will operate special repatriation flights between Nairobi and Dubai this week following the partial resumption of...

March 4, 2026
Court gravel Court gravel

News

Kenya Airways Staff Jailed For 25 Years Over Drug Trafficking

Three Kenya Airways (KQ) employees have been sentenced to 25 years in prison each for trafficking heroin valued at more than Ksh 60 million....

November 22, 2025
2890 kqdf 2890 kqdf

News

KQ Records Highest Ever Profit After-Tax In 11 Years

Kenya Airways has announced a record after-tax profit of Ksh5.4 billion for the year ended December 31, 2024, the first profit in 11 years. Kenya...

March 25, 2025