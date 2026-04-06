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Kenya leads Africa in mobile money loans uptake amid rapid digital finance growth

Vincent Olando

Published

Mobile money lending has firmly established itself as the dominant source of credit in Kenya, reshaping how millions of citizens access loans while exposing the financial ecosystem to increasing fraud risks.

According to a State of Industry report by the GSMA, Sub-Saharan Africa continues to lead global mobile money expansion, with Africa accounting for nearly two-thirds of the 2.3 billion registered mobile money accounts in 2025. Kenya, alongside Tanzania and Uganda, ranks among the highest globally in mobile money account ownership, with about 20% of adults relying exclusively on mobile money as their only financial account.

The report shows a major shift in borrowing behaviour, with mobile money loans accounting for approximately 60% of all formal borrowing in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2024. In Kenya alone, 32% of adults accessed loans through mobile money providers, while 25% depended solely on mobile-based credit rather than banks, saccos, or microfinance institutions.

“A larger share got a loan through a mobile money account in 2024. At the same time, bank-only borrowing decreased among those who borrowed only in this way,” the GSMA report notes.

The rapid rise of mobile credit has been driven by instant loan approvals, AI-powered credit scoring, and widespread smartphone penetration. However, this growth has also intensified exposure to fraud, which experts say is now one of the biggest threats to digital finance systems.

Globally, fraud-related losses are estimated at nearly $500 billion, with mobile money users frequently targeted through identity theft, SIM swap schemes, impersonation, and cyberattacks. Providers are now deploying artificial intelligence systems to detect suspicious transactions in real time and reduce risks.

In Kenya, government-backed initiatives such as the Hustler Fund and NYOTA programme have further expanded mobile-based lending. President William Ruto noted, “Today, we have 2 million Kenyans who borrow religiously from the Hustler Fund,” highlighting its role in financial inclusion.

However, repayment challenges persist, with borrowers defaulting on over Ksh12 billion from the Hustler Fund as of March 2026, raising concerns about sustainability and credit discipline.

Despite these challenges, mobile money remains central to Kenya’s financial system. The GSMA emphasizes that “mobile money has become an economic cornerstone in many LMICs,” though it warns that taxation, regulatory gaps, and fraud risks could undermine progress if not addressed.

As Kenya deepens its digital credit ecosystem, balancing innovation, security, and responsible lending remains the sector’s defining challenge.

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