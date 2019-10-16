Kenya News – TikTok to reward Kenya’s most creative content creators in #WeAreHot Campaign

Kenya News – The world’s fastest growing destination for short-form mobile video, TikTok, has partnered with leading smartphone brand, Infinix, to launch a campaign dubbed #WeAreHot as part of the launch of the latest Hot8 smartphone into the Kenyan market.

The campaign runs from 10-16 October 2019 and will reward three of the country’s most creative content creators with a brand new Infinix Hot8 smartphone.

The campaign calls creators to post a cool video that showcases their unique talent or TikTok character, and aims to empower the country’s youthful and savvy digital content creators.

Here is a short video that provides a glimpse of the campaign:

– https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktok_kenya/video/6745677562325765381?enter_from=h5_m

Here’s how users can join the campaign:

a) Post a cool video that shows your talent or character;

b) Use the hashtag #WeAreHot so your video can be found on TikTok;

c) Repost it on social media and tag @tiktok.kenya to get contacted by TikTok if you

win;

d) The campaign closes at 24:00 on 2019/10/16. Winners will be announced and

contacted by TikTok on October 17 on their TikTok Kenya account.

For inspiration, take a look at some of the awesome #WeAreHot content already posted:

●https://www.tiktok.com/@georgekimani5/video/6745790072899079430

●https://www.tiktok.com/@antony_siajabu_ilon/video/6745300260236627205

●https://www.tiktok.com/@polly_wachirah/video/6745361157730635013

