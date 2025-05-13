Kenya Targets Ksh149 Billion from Bold Privatisation Drive

Connect with us

John Mbadi CS National Treasury and Economic Planning
KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: In a move that could reshape the future of Kenya’s public sector, the National Treasury is eyeing Ksh149 billion from the sale of government-owned corporations, igniting what may become one of the largest privatisation waves in the country’s recent history.

The anticipated revenue forms part of a Ksh3.3 trillion income projection a cocktail of tax revenues and ministerial levies designed to finance a record-breaking Ksh4.2 trillion national budget for the upcoming financial year starting this July.

Currently under scrutiny by Parliament, the draft budget estimates detail the government’s plan to offload stakes in 11 major State-owned enterprises, including household names like the Kenya Pipeline Company, the iconic Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), and the New Kenya Co-operative Creameries (New KCC). These entities have been drawn from a wider pool of over 35 parastatals identified for strategic divestment.

Speaking on the matter, Public Investment and Privatization Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi revealed that the list of companies earmarked for sale is expanding—indicating that the government is going all in on its privatisation strategy. Notably, many of these firms had previously been lined up for sale, but the process had stalled for years due to political and bureaucratic hurdles.

Now, with rising public debt and growing pressure to enhance service delivery, the Treasury is betting big on private sector capital to revive dormant assets, ease fiscal pressure, and modernize key industries.

If approved, this privatisation push could become a defining feature of Kenya’s economic reform strategy in 2025—shaking up industries, unlocking new investments, and altering how public services are managed.

