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Kenyan Shilling Remains Stable at KSh129.96 Against Dollar, Pound Hits KSh175

Vincent Olando

Published

The Kenyan shilling remained stable against the US dollar in the week ending November 5, 2026, trading just below the KSh130 mark, even as it lost ground against the British pound and the euro.

According to the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) weekly bulletin released on November 6, the local currency exchanged at KSh129.96 against the dollar on November 5, unchanged from October 29.

The rate left the shilling just KSh0.04 below the KSh130 threshold, which has attracted attention from government and market observers.

The average exchange rate for the week stood at KSh129.95, slightly higher than the KSh129.93 recorded the previous week. Commercial banks quoted the shilling at between KSh129.85 and KSh130.05 against the dollar on Friday.

However, the local currency weakened against other major international currencies. The British pound rose to KSh175.18 from KSh173.04 a week earlier, while the euro gained to KSh146.27 from KSh144.78.

The movements represented weekly losses of KSh2.14 against the pound and KSh1.49 against the euro, increasing the cost of buying the two currencies using Kenyan shillings.

Against 100 Japanese yen, the shilling traded at KSh81.97, compared with KSh82.33 on October 29.

The CBK reported that the country’s foreign exchange reserves stood at US$14.699 billion, equivalent to KSh1.91 trillion, as of November 5. The reserves provided 5.9 months of import cover.

The money market also remained liquid during the review period, with commercial banks holding average excess reserves of KSh31.9 billion above the required cash reserve ratio. The Kenya Shilling Overnight Interbank Average remained unchanged at 8.75 per cent.

Demand for government securities remained strong, with the November 5 Treasury bill auction attracting KSh67.7 billion in bids against KSh28 billion offered, representing a performance rate of 241.8 per cent.

The CBK bulletin further showed that the Nairobi Securities Exchange recorded gains during the week, with the Nairobi All Share Index rising 1.68 per cent and the NSE 25 Share Index gaining 3.14 per cent.

Meanwhile, global currency movements reflected changing investor sentiment. The Bank of England raised its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4 per cent, while the US Dollar Index weakened 0.48 per cent over the week, according to the CBK bulletin.

Reuters, as cited in separate reporting, indicated that traders expected the shilling to remain stable against the dollar, pointing to the limited movement in commercial bank quotations.

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