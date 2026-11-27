The Kenyan shilling weakened against the US dollar in the week ending November 26, crossing the KSh130 mark as the country’s foreign exchange reserves recorded their fifth consecutive weekly decline.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the local currency traded at KSh130.06 against the dollar on Thursday, November 26, compared to KSh129.99 a week earlier, representing a depreciation of seven cents.

The decline coincided with a reduction in foreign exchange reserves, which fell by $167 million (approximately KSh21.6 billion) to $13.782 billion (KSh1.79 trillion) from $13.949 billion (KSh1.81 trillion) recorded on November 19.

The latest decline extends a downward trend that has seen reserves fall from $14.740 billion on October 29. The reserves currently provide 5.5 months of import cover, down from 5.6 months a week earlier and 5.9 months at the end of October.

Despite the reduction, the reserves remain above the statutory minimum of four months of import cover that the CBK is required to endeavour to maintain.

“The Kenya Shilling remained stable against major international and regional currencies during the week,” the regulator said.

The shilling’s performance against other currencies was mixed. It traded at KSh169.88 against the British pound on November 26, compared to KSh171.12 a week earlier, while the euro exchanged at KSh142.36, down from KSh142.66.

Against the Japanese yen, 100 units traded at KSh81.62, unchanged from the previous week. Regionally, one Kenyan shilling exchanged for 32.74 Ugandan shillings, 20.64 Tanzanian shillings, 11.36 Rwandan francs and 23.10 Burundian francs.

The latest movements come amid pressure from stronger demand for dollars, particularly from importers settling overseas payments. A November 25 report by Mjengo Hub attributed the shilling’s movement past KSh130 partly to businesses purchasing foreign currency to pay for merchandise, equipment and raw materials.

A November 23 report by Soko Directory, citing Standard Investment Bank’s Fixed Income Weekly Report, also pointed to a strengthening US dollar, supported by expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary policy stance to contain inflation.

The report said the dollar gained 0.7 per cent during the week under review, as expectations of higher US interest rates increased demand for dollar-denominated assets.

With the reserves continuing to decline and demand for foreign currency shaping exchange-rate movements, developments in global monetary policy and Kenya’s external financial position remain important factors to watch as the year approaches its end.