KRA Appoints Mohamed M’maka As Investigations Commissioner

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

KRA Offices

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has appointed Mohamed Abdul M’maka as the new commissioner for investigations and enforcement.

In a statement, KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said the appointment of Mohamed took effect on Wednesday, March 11.

Mohamed boasts more than 21 years of experience in intelligence and security services and currently serves as the Chief Manager for intelligence collection in the authority.

Previously, Mohamed served as the Chief Manager for Intelligence Coordination and Operations and Chief Manager for Intelligence Exchange and was involved in strengthening intelligence collaboration and enforcement operations.

Before joining KRA, he held several senior security and intelligence positions in both public and private institutions.

Mohamed served as Chief Security Officer at Kenya Power & Lighting Company and Manager for Security Protection and Integrity at Kenya Airways.

He also worked as a Senior Intelligence Officer and Investigator at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and earlier as a Field Intelligence Manager and Troop Commander in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Mohamed holds a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategy from the National Defence University‑Kenya, a Master of Arts in Security Management from Egerton University, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Physics from Kenyatta University.

He is also a certified security manager and a member of the International Security Management Institute, as well as the Association of Corporate and Industrial Security Management Professionals

