Kwani Alifanya Course Gani? Kenyans React to Polycarp Igathe’s New Job

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Polycarp Igathe has surprised many after getting another lucrative job less than a week since he quit from Vivo Energy.

On Monday, Equity Bank announced that Igathe has rejoined the firm as the Chief Commercial Officer, a role he previously held at the firm.

POLYCARP IGATHE returns to Equity Bank as Group chief commercial officer soon after resigning from Vivo Energy on Friday; he was Equity Kenya MD. pic.twitter.com/ZsQ3c6GBVO — NationBreakingNews (@NationBreaking) March 16, 2020

Igathe worked at Equity Bank from July 2018 to September 2019. He rose to the position of Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director after three months at the bank.

However, he shockingly quit from the position last year and rejoined Vivo Energy as the African Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing. That was in September 2019.

Last week he quit from the job without giving reasons why.

Polycarp Igathe: 2016: Resigns as CEO Vivo

2018: Resigns as DG Nairobi

2019: Resigns as Equity Bank COO

2020: Resigns as Vivo Executive VP This man is the real OG of resignations. — Victor Mochere (@VictorMochere) March 13, 2020

Igathe has forged a career in quitting. He controversially resigned from his job as Nairobi Deputy Governor in February 2018. He cited failure to earn Governor Mike Sonko’s trust as the reason he quit.

Polycarp Igathe’s first day at work is usually him busy applying for the next job. — Shaffie Waru (@Mwass_) March 16, 2020

Kenyans now believe Igathe’s first thing when he reports to a new job is to look for another job.

You see the way last borns eat food leave it then come demanding their left overs back? That's how Equity Bank leaves a vacant position for Polycarp Igathe anytime he feels like he's jobless…. Equity Bank must all the times reserve a job for Chris Kirubi's "son". — MUHAMMAD ONYANGO ® (@Moha001_Onyango) March 16, 2020

But how good is this guy to an extend he can’t stay jobless for more than a week? This month, Igathe is entitled a salary at both Vivo and Equity.

How marketable is Polycarp Igathe???

Coca-Cola

Africa Online

Kenya Breweries

Equity Bank

Deputy Governor

Vivo Energy

Equity Bank Bro, huyu mtu ako na qualifications gani? This is literally life on the employment fast lane. — Shoba Gatimu (@shobanes) March 16, 2020

To get a job in Kenya, you need connections but it seems Igathe is the connection itself. We all pray we will one day be lucky like him.