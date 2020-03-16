Connect with us
 

Kwani Alifanya Course Gani? Kenyans React to Polycarp Igathe’s New Job

2 hours ago

Igathe and Mwangi

(KDRTV) – Former Nairobi Governor Polycarp Igathe has surprised many after getting another lucrative job less than a week since he quit from Vivo Energy.

On Monday,  Equity Bank announced that Igathe has rejoined the firm as the Chief Commercial Officer, a role he previously held at the firm.

Igathe worked at Equity Bank from July 2018 to September 2019. He rose to the position of Equity Bank Kenya Managing Director after three months at the bank.

However,  he shockingly quit from the position last year and rejoined Vivo Energy as the African Executive Vice President for Sales and Marketing.  That was in September 2019.

Last week he quit from the job without giving reasons why.

Igathe has forged a career in quitting. He controversially resigned from his job as Nairobi Deputy Governor in February 2018. He cited failure to earn Governor Mike Sonko’s trust as the reason he quit.

Kenyans now believe Igathe’s first thing when he reports to a new job is to look for another job.

But how good is this guy to an extend he can’t stay jobless for more than a week? This month,  Igathe is entitled a salary at both Vivo and Equity.

To get a job in Kenya,  you need connections but it seems Igathe is the connection itself.  We all pray we will one day be lucky like him.

 

 

