Mohammed Nyaoga Appointed as ABSA Board Chairperson

Former Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Chairman Mohammed Nyaoga has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of Absa Bank Kenya PLC, effective October 1, 2025.

Nyaoga succeeds Charles Muchene, whose tenure as Director and Chairman of the Board will end on September 30, 2025, having served his full nine-year term.

In a statement, the Absa Board and Management expressed confidence that Mr. Nyaoga will strengthen the bank’s governance and strategic direction.

“We are confident that together with the highly dynamic Board and vibrant Management team, Mr. Nyaoga will strengthen the Bank’s governance and steer its strategic direction as we navigate a complex and dynamic operating environment and pursue our purpose of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time,” read part of the statement.

They also praised outgoing Chairman Charles Muchene for his visionary leadership over the past nine years, crediting him with steering the bank through defining moments that enhanced growth, resilience, and long-term sustainability.

“During his tenure, Mr. Muchene has steered the Bank through defining moments that have not only created strong business growth but also enhanced organizational resilience, evolving Absa into a formidable financial institution that is well positioned for long-term sustainability,” the board stated.

Nyaoga brings to the Board more than 40 years of distinguished experience in legal practice as a respected Senior Counsel, specializing in Corporate Finance, Civil, Commercial Litigation, and Corporate Governance.

He has extensive leadership experience gained from various senior positions across the public and private sectors, having served as the Chairman of the Central Bank of Kenya, Chairman of EcoBank Kenya, and Chairman of the International Monetary Fund (Washington) External Experts Panel.

Nyaoga currently serves as the Chairman of the African Development Bank Group’s Disclosure and Access to Information Appeals Panel and was bestowed the prestigious Presidential Award of the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) for his distinguished service to the country.

He is also a certified director and corporate governance training consultant for over 22 years and has trained several boards in Kenya and globally.

He has been a regular trainer and speaker at Central Banking Publications (UK) Governance Training Series at Windsor, Cambridge, and Oxford, and for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in their regional corporate governance capacity building training forums.