Muhoho Kenyatta Appointed As NCBA Director

The Board of Directors of NCBA has appointed Muhoho Kenyatta as a non-executive, effective December 1, 2025.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 26, NCBA Bank said Muhoho is an accomplished business executive with over 35 years of experience in leading and developing businesses across East Africa.

“The Board of Directors of NCBA Group PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Muhoho Kenyatta as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1st December 2025.

“Mr. Kenyatta is an accomplished business executive with over 35 years of experience in leading and developing businesses across East Africa, spanning diverse sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and banking,” read the statement in part.

Muhoho previously served on the boards of several national and industry development organisations, including the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, Kenya Private Sector Alliance, Kenya Dairy Board, Kenya Dairy Processors’ Association, Kenya Shippers Council, and Kenya Sisal Board, among others.

NCBA said Muhoho brings to the NCBA Group Board a strong track record in business leadership, governance, and strategic growth.

Muhiho has also previously served as Deputy Chairman of one of the predecessor institutions of NCBA between 2000 and 2019, and as a director of NCBA Bank Uganda.

“He continues to support the Group’s growth in its digital strategy as a member of the Board of LOOP DFS Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NCBA Group PLC,” NCBA added.

Muhoho holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) degree in Economics and Political Science from Williams College, Massachusetts, USA, and a Pan-African Advanced Management Program Certification jointly offered by IESE Business School, University of Navarra (Spain) and Strathmore University Business School.

He also holds several executive leadership and corporate governance certifications.