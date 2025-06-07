Nation Media Group Appoints New board chairperson

Nation Media Group PLC (NMG) has appointed Joseph Muganda as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors.

Muganda will take over from Dr. Wilfred Kiboro, who will be retiring during the company’s Annual General Meeting slated for June 27, 2025.

“The Board of Directors of Nation Media Group PLC is pleased to announce that Mr. Joseph Muganda has been appointed to take over the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nation Media Group PLC from the long-serving Chairman, Dr. Wilfred Kiboro who will retire during the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on 27 June 2025,” NMG announced on Friday.

Mr. Muganda joined the Board of Nation Media Group PLC on 1 November 2024. He is an accomplished business leader with an illustrious career and vast experience gathered from over three decades of service in several multinational corporations across Africa and the UK.

His previous roles include top leadership (CEO) positions at VIVO Energy Kenya (Shell Licensee), Kenya Breweries Limited, and British American Tobacco, all market leaders in their respective sectors. He also served in the position of Group Chief Executive Officer at Nation Media Group between 2015 and 2018.

Muganda holds an MBA from the University of Leicester and a B.Sc. in Accounting and Financial Management from the University of Buckingham.

He currently chairs the Board of Stanbic Bank Kenya in addition to serving on several other boards.

Dr. Wilfred Kiboro will retire as Chairman of Nation Media Group (NMG) after serving as a non-executive Director since December 2006 and as Chairman since September 2009.

He joined NMG in 1993 as Managing Director of the Group’s flagship Nation Newspapers Division and became the Group CEO in 1995, a position he held until 2006. During his tenure, he led a significant transformation of the business from a primarily single market organisation with one dominant product to a leading regional multimedia organisation that the Group is today.

“The Board, Management and Staff of Nation Media Group PLC are grateful to Dr. Kiboro for his long and dedicated service, commitment and contribution to the Group and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavours, and welcome Mr. Muganda as the incoming Chairman of the Board of Directors,” NMG added.

Also Read: Pamella Sittoni Appointed As NMG Public Editor