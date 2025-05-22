Connect with us

Business

NCBA Appoints James Gossip As Managing Director

NCBA Bank

National Commercial Bank of Africa (NCBA) has appointed James M. Gossip as the new Managing Director.

In a statement on Thursday, May 22, NCBA said the appointment of Mr Gossip took effect on 12th May 2025.

The bank also noted that the appointment followed the receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals and aligned with the strategic realignment of the Bank’s Board composition announced in 2024.

“The NCBA Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James M. Gossip as Managing Director (Executive) of NCBA Bank Kenya PLC, effective 12th May 2025.

“This appointment follows the receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals and aligns with the strategic realignment of the Bank’s Board composition announced in 2024. It marks a significant step in advancing the Bank’s long-term growth agenda by reinforcing its commitment to strong, independent leadership and sound governance structures,” NCBA stated.

Mr Gossip is a seasoned international banking executive with over 30 years of experience in senior leadership roles across Europe, Asia, and North America.

He has served in C-suite, Executive Committee, and Board positions within major financial institutions, and brings a proven track record in leading organisational transformation, operational management, and the establishment of novel market operations and controls.

Prior to joining NCBA, James held various senior roles at HSBC, the most recent being Managing Director, Belt & Road Initiative and Business Corridors, Asia Pacific, at HSBC Global Services Limited in Hong Kong.

In this capacity, Gossip led regional growth strategies to unlock cross-border trade and investment flows within Asia and connecting Asia to international markets.

He holds a BA (Hons) in Economics & Accountancy from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK, and is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (UK) and the Securities & Futures Association (UK).

Meanwhile, Mr. John Gachora will continue to serve as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NCBA Group PLC.

Gachora will focus on broadening NCBA’s stakeholder relationships and franchises, group-wide strategic cohesion, business growth, and the continued delivery of NCBA’s purpose of Inspiring Greatness across its pan-African footprint.

