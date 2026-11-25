NCBA Group PLC has reported a profit after tax of Ksh 18.8 billion in its Q3 2026 financial results.

The results, which were released on Wednesday, November, reflect a 14.5 per cent increase against KES 16.4 billion reported during a similar period in 2025.

The banking group attributed the growth to increased operating income, expansion in lending and growth in non-funded income.

NCBA’s operating income rose by 14.7 per cent to KSh61.3 billion, while profit before tax increased by 14.6 per cent to KSh23.4 billion.

The group’s operating expenses also increased by 4.3 per cent to KSh29.1 billion, while provisions for credit losses rose to KSh8 billion, up from KSh5.1 billion recorded in the previous year.

Commenting on the performance, NCBA Group CEO John Gachora said operating income had improved on the back of solid loan growth and revenue diversification.

“Our operating income improved 15 per cent year on year on the back of solid loan growth of 10.7 per cent which lifted net interest income to KES 38.4 billion (a 19.8 per cent improvement year on year) and growth in non-funded income of KES 22.9 billion, up 7.2 per cent year on year backed by concerted revenue diversification efforts. The strong return on average equity (ROAE) of 19.0 per cent underscored the quality of our returns and delivery against shareholder expectations,” he said.

The bank recorded significant growth in its digital lending business, with loans disbursed through digital platforms increasing by 27.2 per cent to Ksh1.3 trillion.

Customer deposits rose by 13.5 per cent to Ksh554 billion, while total assets increased by 11.8 per cent to Ksh744 billion.

Gachora said the group’s capital position remained strong, with its total capital adequacy ratio standing at 21.4 per cent, above the regulatory minimum of 14.5 per cent.

NCBA Bank Kenya remained the group’s largest profit contributor, accounting for 86 per cent of its profit before tax.

Its operations in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda jointly recorded a profit before tax of Ksh2.7 billion, supported by 21 per cent growth in lending and a 17 per cent increase in customer deposits.

Meanwhile, the group’s non-banking subsidiaries, including NCBA Investment Bank, NCBA Insurance, Leasing and Bancassurance, collectively contributed KSh1.1 billion in profit before tax.

The group also reported growth in its investment and insurance businesses, with NCBA Investment Bank’s assets under management rising to KSh105 billion, representing 12.3 per cent growth.

In addition, gross written premiums at NCBA Insurance increased to KSh3.3 billion, while Bancassurance premiums rose to KSh5.4 billion.

The financial results come weeks after South Africa’s Nedbank Group Limited completed its acquisition of a 66 per cent controlling stake in NCBA.