Petrol Prices Shoot Up as Diesel and Kerosene Offer Slight Relief

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Kenyan motorists are bracing for a fresh wave of economic adjustments as the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced its latest fuel price review, effective June 15 to July 14.

While super petrol prices are set to climb, there’s a glimmer of relief for users of diesel and kerosene, which will see a slight decrease.

According to EPRA’s Saturday, June 14, announcement, super petrol will experience an increase of Ksh2.69 per litre. Conversely, diesel prices will drop by Ksh1.95 per litre, and kerosene by Ksh2.06 per litre.

This adjustment means that in Nairobi, super petrol will now retail at Ksh177.32, diesel at Ksh162.91, and kerosene at Ksh146.93 per litre. The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT), in line with the Finance Act 2023 and other relevant tax laws.

EPRA attributed these changes to shifts in the average landed cost of imported petroleum products. The average landed cost of imported super petrol saw a marginal increase of 0.35% from US$588.16 per cubic metre in April 2025 to US$590.24 in May 2025.

In divergence, diesel’s landed cost decreased by 2.42% from US$594.60 to US$580.23 per cubic metre, and kerosene’s by 5.14% from US$599.84 to US$569.00 per cubic metre over the same period.

Kenya, being a non-oil-producing nation, relies heavily on imported processed fuel, making global market trends a significant determinant of local prices.

This latest review follows a period of relatively stable or decreasing fuel prices in previous months. For instance, in April 2025, EPRA had announced a reduction of Ksh1.95 for super petrol, Ksh2.20 for diesel, and Ksh2.40 for kerosene.

However, the current increase in petrol prices, driven by factors like global oil price movements and geopolitical tensions, underlines the volatility of the international energy market and its direct impact on Kenyan consumers.