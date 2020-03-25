Robert Alai Claims Matiang’i is Flouting Social Distancing Order

(KDRTV) – Blogger Robert Alai has sensationally accused Interior CS of flouting the government’s social distancing order.

Alai claims that the CS is constructing a new home in his Nyamira backyard. He claimed that employees are still turning up for work despite the government banning gatherings of more than 15 people.

Alai claimed that there were many workers at the site on Wednesday and questioned if the workers are immune to the dreaded virus.

CS Interior @FredMatiangi is building a palatial home at Simbauti, Borabu Constituency in Nyamira County. https://t.co/O4wdpuKozR Today, there are very many people at the site building. Why can’t he suspend the works? The workers can’t suffer from the infections? Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/MPVDHJG14E — #BeHonest (@RobertAlai) March 25, 2020

Alai tagged Matiangi’s official Twitter handle on the post meaning he wanted the CS to clarify on the claims. Matiang’i has not responded.

Alai has been in trouble with the police, which interestingly lie under Matiang’i docket, over the controversial posts he has been making on COVID-19.

The blogger spent last weekend in police cells after claiming that at least two people had died from the virus at the Coast. He was charged in court on Tuesday and released on Ksh50,000 cash bail. The court also barred him from sharing any information about COVID-19 on Twitter.

It is not clear how the court will react to the post he made on Matiang’i. Isn’t this flouting the bail conditions?

Anyway, Alai has announced that he is retiring from blogging after his numerous fights with the government.

I am retired. Nimefinywa sehemu nyeti ya kutosha. Sawa? Don’t send me your problems again. Use your elected leaders. Donge? pic.twitter.com/R0mdzLzWqq — #BeHonest (@RobertAlai) March 24, 2020

We hope the retirement won’t last for long because we need him on social media.

As I plan to go on retirement, these are my stats. Please RT, my employer could be on your TL. 😂😂😂@DCI_Kenya @ODPP_KE you have to retweet this or I will be forced to get out of retirement. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j8ydDp0yhb — #BeHonest (@RobertAlai) March 25, 2020

