Ruto Fortifies Kenya’s Financial Sector with New Laws

KDRTV News – Nairobi: President William Ruto has enacted two decisive bills aimed at strengthening Kenya’s financial landscape: the Insurance Professionals Bill and the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

These legislative actions signal a proactive approach to safeguarding the integrity and stability of the nation’s financial systems.

The newly enacted Insurance Professionals Act is designed to elevate the standards within the insurance industry.

This is achieved through the implementation of stringent qualifications, rigorous licensing protocols, and decisive disciplinary measures for any instances of professional misconduct.

The primary objective of this law is to remove unqualified individuals from the sector, thereby rebuilding public trust and ensuring that Kenya’s insurance practices are in line with global best practices.

This move is expected to foster a more reliable and trustworthy environment for consumers and stakeholders alike.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, complements the Insurance Professionals Act by reinforcing the regulatory framework against financial crimes.

While the specific details of this amendment are not provided in the initial information, its enactment alongside the insurance bill suggests a comprehensive strategy to protect the financial system from various threats.