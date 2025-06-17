Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Ruto Fortifies Kenya’s Financial Sector with New Laws

By

Published

President William Ruto assented to the Anti Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 at State House Nairobi
President William Ruto assented to the Anti Money Laundering and Combating of Terrorism Financing Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 at State House Nairobi

KDRTV News – Nairobi: President William Ruto has enacted two decisive bills aimed at strengthening Kenya’s financial landscape: the Insurance Professionals Bill and the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

These legislative actions signal a proactive approach to safeguarding the integrity and stability of the nation’s financial systems.

The newly enacted Insurance Professionals Act is designed to elevate the standards within the insurance industry.

This is achieved through the implementation of stringent qualifications, rigorous licensing protocols, and decisive disciplinary measures for any instances of professional misconduct.

The primary objective of this law is to remove unqualified individuals from the sector, thereby rebuilding public trust and ensuring that Kenya’s insurance practices are in line with global best practices.

This move is expected to foster a more reliable and trustworthy environment for consumers and stakeholders alike.

The Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2025, complements the Insurance Professionals Act by reinforcing the regulatory framework against financial crimes.

While the specific details of this amendment are not provided in the initial information, its enactment alongside the insurance bill suggests a comprehensive strategy to protect the financial system from various threats.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021