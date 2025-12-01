RwandAir Resumes Direct Flights to Mombasa

Rwanda’s national carrier, RwandAir, has resumed direct flights to Mombasa, Kenya, after a six-year hiatus.

In a statement on Monday, December 1, 2025, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said the route was relaunched at the Moi International Airport (MIA) in Mombasa.

“Today, Moi International Airport (MIA) celebrated a landmark moment as RwandAir officially relaunched direct services to Mombasa after a six-year pause. This milestone underlines our region’s growing appeal and the strength of East African connectivity,” KAA stated.

The authority noted that the relaunch was led by the KAA Chairman Caleb Kositany, who welcomed the carrier’s return as a clear vote of confidence in MIA’s capability and in Kenya’s broader aviation network.

“RwandAir’s return is a reaffirmation of partnership, shared vision, and opportunity. Mombasa’s airports are ready to support growth in tourism, trade, and investment, and KAA will continue to provide the safe, efficient, and world-class services our partners expect,” Kositany stated.

Further, KAA said RwandAir’s comeback restores vital connectivity and signals renewed opportunity for passengers, tourism operators, and businesses across the Coast and beyond.

RwandAir Chief Commercial Officer Fouad Caunhye, on his part, said the new route provides seamless travel options for weekend escapes and extended vacations, ensuring travellers enjoy East Africa’s coastal charm.

“The resumption of the route is a plus in connecting East Africa, adding value to tourism, especially those in landlocked countries, as they can now access beaches in Mombasa and Zanzibar,” Caunhye said.

This marks the airline’s return to the coastal city for the first time since 2019, while also adding Zanzibar as a brand-new destination.

The Rwandan airline is expected to operate four flights to the coastal city every week.