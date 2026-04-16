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Safaricom Apologises Over My OneApp Glitches

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Telecomunication giant Safaricom has issued a public apology following widespread complaints about challenges experienced on its newly launched My OneApp.

In a statement on Thursday April 16, Safaricom acknowledged that many users had difficulties accessing the platform.

The company noted that some of the users reporting a poor overall experience after being migrated to the new Safaricom app.

Safaricom admitted that the transition did not meet customer expectations, particularly affecting roaming and diaspora users who faced more pronounced login issues.

The company also noted that some customers were automatically moved to the new app due to auto-update settings on their devices, a move it conceded was not handled as promised.

“Many of you have experienced challenges while accessing the app and when you did, the experience fell short. Particularly, to our roaming and diaspora customers who have had more challenges logging into the new app, and for those who had auto-updates settings on their phones and were automatically moved to the new My OneApp. This is not what we promised, and for that we are sorry,” Safaricom stated.

The telco explained that My OneApp was developed to consolidate all its services into a single platform offering simplified user journeys, enhanced security, and an improved customer experience.

“We built My OneApp to serve you better, bringing all Safaricom services into one place, with simple journeys, improved security and offering a better customer experience,” the statement further read.

Further, Safaricom said it has since gathered customer feedback and is treating the concerns with urgency.

The company added that its technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issues and ensure seamless access for all users, both locally and abroad.

“We have gathered all the feedback, and we are treating your concerns with urgency. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve the issues you have raised, so that whether you are in Kenya or abroad, you can seamlessly access and use My OneApp,” Safaricom added.

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