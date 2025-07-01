Safaricom Hits 10 Million Customers in Ethiopia

Safaricom Ethiopia has reached a significant milestone, recording 10 million active customers within 90 days across Ethiopia, just four years after receiving its operating license.

In a statement, the company said the achievement reflects its deepening commitment to Ethiopia’s digital transformation by delivering inclusive, high-quality mobile connectivity for all.

“Reaching 10 million active customers is a remarkable milestone for us, but it also comes with great responsibility. Behind every SIM card is an individual, a family, a business, and a future,” said Safaricom Ethiopia CEO Wim Vanhelleputte.

“Our mission is to serve, enable, and support Ethiopia’s development through world-class connectivity and innovation. We remain committed to further connecting people, creating opportunities, and contributing to a truly Digital Ethiopia,” he added.

Since its entry into the Ethiopian market, Safaricom has invested over 300 billion ETB (USD 2.27 billion) to build a strong telecommunications and digital financial services infrastructure. The company has demonstrated solid commercial and social performance during this period.

Currently, Safaricom’s 4G network covers over half of Ethiopia’s population, with 3,141 live network sites across more than 150 towns and cities. The company continues to record robust growth, adding an average of 31,000 new customers daily, underscoring the rising demand for mobile connectivity.

“Our 90-day active customer base reached 10 million, while 7.1 million users are actively consuming mobile data. Per-user data consumption has increased to 6.5GB per month, a 53% rise from the previous year,” the statement noted.

Safaricom Ethiopia now employs 900 direct staff, 97% of whom are Ethiopian, and has generated indirect employment for over 20,000 people. These include SIM card ambassadors, distribution partners, and subcontractors supporting network rollout and customer care services.

