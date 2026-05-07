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Safaricom Posts Ksh100 Billion Profit as Revenue Hits Ksh 414 Billion

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Telecommunication giant Safaricom has recorded net earnings of Ksh100 billion for the year ended March 31, 2026.

In the financial results released on Thursday, May 7, Safaricom attributed the income rise to continued customer growth, increased adoption of digital services, and solid performance across core product lines.

During the period, Safaricom Kenya service revenue increased by 10% to Ksh 400.8 billion, while Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) grew by 15.3% to Ksh 182.3 billion.

The company reached a total of 71.6 million customers across the Group, reflecting continued trust in the brand and strong demand for digital connectivity and financial services.

Safaricom Ethiopia contributed 12.5% to the Group’s service revenue growth during the year.

According to the telecom, subscriber numbers in Ethiopia increased to 13.6 million customers, supported by a stronger network now covering 60% of the population with 3,504 sites.

M‑PESA adoption in Kenya also accelerated, with 41 million active customers generating a total of Ksh 182.7 billion in revenue during the year under review.

Further, Safaricom announced a dividend payout of 2 shillings per share, totalling Ksh 80.1 billion, representing a 66.7% increase from the previous year.

This comprises an interim dividend of 85 cents per share, and a recommended final dividend of 1 shilling 15 cents per share, subject to shareholder approval, underscoring the company’s resilient balance sheet and confidence in its long‑term growth outlook.

“We have shown strong execution in the first year of our five-year strategy, signalling a great setup for delivering our vision. We delivered a strong performance, with acceleration in the second half, surpassing Group guidance with outstanding Kenya performance offsetting the impact of currency reforms and the timing of market repair actions in Ethiopia,” said Peter Ndegwa, Group CEO, Safaricom PLC.

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