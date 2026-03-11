Stanbic Bank Kenya Appoints Acting CEO

Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited has appointed Abraham Ongenge as the acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a statement on Wednesday, March 11, the Bank said the appointment of Ongege is subject to regulatory approval.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Abraham Ongenge as the Acting Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Kenya Limited, effective 1st March 2026, subject to regulatory approval,” the notice stated.

Ongenge currently serves as the Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Kenya, a position he has held since November 2023.

He began his journey as a Financial Accountant and progressively advanced to the position of Chief Finance and Value Officer.

Throughout his career, Ongege has held key positions in Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda, showcasing his adaptability and proficiency in diverse environments.

Additionally, he has served as a Finance Director in a local bank, further enhancing his breadth of experience within the financial sector.

Ongege holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance from the University of Nairobi, where he graduated with First Class Honors.

He is a Certified Public Accountant in Kenya (CPA(K)) and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK). Moreover, he holds the designation of Certified Public Accountant in Uganda (CPA(U)).

The new Stanbic Bank acting CEO has also invested in continuous learning and professional development, earning a certificate in Digital Strategies for Business from Columbia Business School, as well as completing the Advanced Management Program from Strathmore Business School and IESE School of Business, Spain.