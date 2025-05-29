Takes the Helm at Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Peter Ndegwa, the current CEO of Safaricom, has been appointed as the Board Chairman of Safaricom Telecommunications Ethiopia (STE), succeeding Michael Joseph, who retired effective May 22. This strategic move is poised to enhance STE’s operational framework and drive its growth trajectory in the burgeoning Ethiopian telecommunications market.

Ndegwa’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for STE, which has been making strides since its launch in October 2022. Under Joseph’s stewardship, STE laid a solid foundation by expanding mobile network coverage and introducing innovative services tailored to meet the needs of Ethiopian consumers. As Ndegwa steps into this new role, his extensive experience in leading one of Africa’s largest telecommunications companies will be instrumental in navigating the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Ethiopia represents one of the last frontiers for telecommunications expansion in Africa, with a population exceeding 110 million and a growing demand for digital connectivity. Ndegwa’s vision for STE is expected to focus on enhancing customer experience, increasing service accessibility, and fostering technological innovation. His leadership style emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity—qualities that will be essential as STE seeks to establish itself as a key player in this competitive landscape.

The transition also reflects Safaricom’s commitment to investing in Ethiopia’s economic development through technology. With Ndegwa at the helm, stakeholders are optimistic about STE’s potential to contribute significantly to Ethiopia’s digital economy while creating job opportunities and driving socio-economic growth.

Under Ndegwa’s guidance, all eyes will be on how he leverages his expertise to propel STE forward in an ever-evolving telecommunications sector.