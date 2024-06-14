The Kenyan Coffee blend that’s hitting the US market by storm

KDRTV Minneapolis- Solai Coffee Blends Coffee with Social Impact Creating Opportunities for Kenyan Communities

“Making a difference one cup at a time”

June 8, 2024, Minneapolis, Minnesota Solai Coffee, co-founded by Lameck Omariba and Peter Kuria, is on a mission to make a significant social impact through their coffee business.

Born and raised in a small coffee and tea farming village in Kisii County, Kenya, Omariba’s early life revolved around coffee farming. His experiences led to the realization that the price of a cup of coffee in Minneapolis equaled what a Kenyan farmer earned per kilo of coffee.

This disparity inspired Omariba to start Solai Coffee three years ago, aiming to support small-scale farmers in Kenya, particularly women and youth.

“We want to empower women through fair compensation and access to education and resources. New opportunities for women will empower the community, and children will have a chance to stay in school, ending child labor and poverty,” said Omariba.

Research shows that between 20% and 30% of coffee farms are female-operated, yet women have lower access to resources such as land, credit, and information. Solai Coffee aims to address this imbalance by developing programs and opportunities for women and young people to thrive and grow.

“It has been a challenging road,” Omariba stated. “We sent samples to roasters in the USA and Canada but never heard back. Attending marketing seminars, networking, and attending coffee expos looked promising, but selling our coffee has not been easy.” Back in Kenya, acquiring the necessary growers and export licenses involved navigating through extensive paperwork and unclear processes.

Starting the business during COVID-19 presented additional challenges. Shipping coffee to the US was difficult due to a shortage of containers, which were reserved for larger players already established in the shipping industry. Additionally, most Kenyan coffee imported to the US is used by roasters to create blends to compete with larger coffee companies. Solai Coffee’s limited marketing budget has made it difficult to educate consumers about the unique qualities of Kenyan coffee and the importance of direct and fair trade.

Omariba, who moved to Minnesota over 30 years ago, resides in Rogers, MN with his wife and three children. Omariba attributes his success to his determination, risk-taking abilities, and perseverance.

“My flexibility has allowed me to navigate and manage various situations effectively, whether it’s learning new information, marketing, adjusting to different environments, or responding to business needs,” Omariba said.

Solai Coffee continues to strive towards creating a positive social impact, one cup at a time, by supporting small-scale farmers in Kenya and promoting socioeconomic empowerment within the community.

