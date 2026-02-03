TikTok for Business Turns One as Kenyan Brands Score Big

TikTok for business has marked one year since its launch in Kenya, celebrating a year defined by strong advertiser adoption, creator collaboration, and exceptional performance results from local brands.

When it was launched, it established key local partnerships to strengthen its local presence.

Aleph Holdings enhanced local expertise and supported a seamless transition of TikTok’s sales and operations, while Wowzi assumed the critical role of creator management partner.

Since then, the partnerships have enabled brands to access locally delivered sales support, cutting-edge advertising solutions, and creator management services, helping Kenyan brands leverage the full spectrum of advertising opportunities the platform provides.

Throughout the first year of the platform’s presence in the country, the partnership between TikTok For Business and Wowzi enabled more than 200 local creators to earn more than Ksh 47 million through collaborations with local businesses.

As part of its first-year milestone, TikTok is spotlighting the early success stories across fintech, e-commerce, retail, and consumer goods, showcasing how Kenyan businesses are leveraging the platform to drive measurable impact.

One of the key standout examples of the successful brand campaigns within the first year of TikTok For Business in Kenya is the one by Branch MFB, a regulated microfinance bank offering instant, paperless loans, which emerged as a standout performer.

Branch achieved strong efficiency and scale across its acquisition efforts. The brand’s campaign significantly exceeded expectations, delivering multiples above initial benchmarks while maintaining highly competitive cost efficiency.

E-commerce platform Kilimall also registered exceptional growth after adopting TikTok’s Smart+ automation, Branded Spark Ads, and full-funnel measurement solutions to boost its in-app purchasing strategy.

The platform generated more than 152,000 purchases and achieved a 6× increase in sales compared to Q2, underscoring TikTok’s expanding role in driving commercial results for digital retailers.

Meanwhile, Godrej Aer delivered a strong brand-building campaign through TikTok-first creative storytelling and targeted creator collaborations.

The relatable, mobile-native content drove significant improvements in awareness, engagement, and intent, translating directly into commercial success.

The campaign successfully generated over 10 million video views, doubled month-on-month sales, and cemented Godrej Aer Pocket’s market leadership with a 33% market share sustained for three months.

Speaking on the platform’s milestone in Kenya, Head of Global Business Solutions, Africa, Jochen Bischoff said Kenyan businesses have unlocked the power of creativity and performance on TikTok.

“In just one year, we’ve seen Kenyan businesses unlock the true power of creativity and performance on TikTok. From fintech to consumer, e-commerce, and telco – many industries are increasingly embracing TikTok’s full-funnel solutions to scale their growth and connect authentically with audiences.

“These early achievements are only the beginning. We anticipate even more innovation, greater adoption, and stronger commercial impact in the year ahead,” he stated.

“Jesudetan Onasanya, the Regional Partner Director, Aleph Holdings, Sub-Saharan Africa, on his part, said the company’s partnership with TikTok has accelerated the growth of Kenya’s digital advertising ecosystem.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen brands embrace new levels of creativity, performance, and innovation on the platform. The results speak for themselves, and we are proud to continue to support Kenyan businesses as they tap into TikTok’s full potential,” said Onasanya.

On the other hand, Wowzi co-founder Mike Otieno observed that talented creators have become one of the strongest drivers of brand growth on TikTok in Kenya.

“By connecting brands with the right creative voices, we have seen authentic storytelling translate into real commercial results for local businesses. Our partnership with TikTok is helping shape a creator economy where Kenyan talent not only thrives culturally, but plays a measurable role in business success,” Otieno stated.