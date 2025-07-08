Traders and Farmers Count Heavy Losses After Saba Saba Protests

The recent Saba Saba protests on July 7, 2025, have inflicted a devastating blow on Kenya’s economy, with businesses across various sectors reporting losses amounting to billions of shillings.

Traders in the Mt Kenya region, including Meru, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri counties, are counting heavy losses from widespread looting and destruction of property.

Supermarkets, clothing stores, and retail outlets were particularly targeted, with instances of buildings being set ablaze, such as Magunas Supermarket in Makutano town, Meru County.

The transport sector, especially the matatu industry, bore a significant blow, reporting an estimated loss of Sh800 million in a single day due to halted public transport and road blockades.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded, and operators, many relying on daily income to service loans, faced unprecedented disruption.

The closure of major highways and city centers, including Nairobi CBD, turned busy areas into “ghost towns,” forcing businesses to forego profits to avoid vandalism.

Business Daily estimates that Nairobi alone lost Ksh8.8 billion in foregone profits due to the shutdown.

Beyond direct property damage and lost revenue, the protests have severely eroded investor confidence, painting Kenya as an unstable environment.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui warned that repeated disruptions could push the country towards economic decline, emphasizing that the right to protest is being hijacked by criminal elements, endangering livelihoods.

Farmers also suffered, with agricultural produce spoiling due to paralyzed transport, leaving them vulnerable and without capital for reinvestment.

The National Police Service reported atleast 11 deaths, 52 police officers injured, and 567 arrests nationwide, highlighting the violent turn of events.

The UN Human Rights Office also expressed deep concern over the deaths and urged investigations into alleged violations.