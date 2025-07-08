Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Traders and Farmers Count Heavy Losses After Saba Saba Protests

By

Published

Business Losses In Kenya July 2025 Saba Saba Protests
Business Losses In Kenya July 2025 Saba Saba Protests

The recent Saba Saba protests on July 7, 2025, have inflicted a devastating blow on Kenya’s economy, with businesses across various sectors reporting losses amounting to billions of shillings.

Traders in the Mt Kenya region, including Meru, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, and Nyeri counties, are counting heavy losses from widespread looting and destruction of property.

Supermarkets, clothing stores, and retail outlets were particularly targeted, with instances of buildings being set ablaze, such as Magunas Supermarket in Makutano town, Meru County.

Magunas Supermarket and Club Seven Eleven Engulfed in Flames

Magunas Supermarket Torched in Meru County

The transport sector, especially the matatu industry, bore a significant blow, reporting an estimated loss of Sh800 million in a single day due to halted public transport and road blockades.

Thousands of commuters were left stranded, and operators, many relying on daily income to service loans, faced unprecedented disruption.

The closure of major highways and city centers, including Nairobi CBD, turned busy areas into “ghost towns,” forcing businesses to forego profits to avoid vandalism.3354 GvPeMsSXUAAAMM4

Business Daily estimates that Nairobi alone lost Ksh8.8 billion in foregone profits due to the shutdown.

Beyond direct property damage and lost revenue, the protests have severely eroded investor confidence, painting Kenya as an unstable environment.

Trade Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui warned that repeated disruptions could push the country towards economic decline, emphasizing that the right to protest is being hijacked by criminal elements, endangering livelihoods.

GvPhqvqXIAAiSjk

Roads Blocked by Police During Saba Saba Protests

Farmers also suffered, with agricultural produce spoiling due to paralyzed transport, leaving them vulnerable and without capital for reinvestment.

The National Police Service reported atleast 11 deaths, 52 police officers injured, and 567 arrests nationwide, highlighting the violent turn of events.

The UN Human Rights Office also expressed deep concern over the deaths and urged investigations into alleged violations.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021