Uber Quits Tanzanian Market

Online taxi-hailing platform Uber has announced the end of its operations in Tanzania.

In a statement, Uber said its services in Tanzania ceased on Saturday, January 30, 2026 and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“We have some difficult news. Starting today, 30 January 2026, Uber services will no longer be available in Tanzania. We understand that this may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” read the communication in part.

Uber said it was proud of its contribution to everyday mobility in Dar es Salaam and thanked customers for their support during its time in the country.

“Since launching our services in Dar es Salaam, it has been a great honor for us to be part of your daily journeys, helping you travel safely, reliably, and affordably. This chapter is coming to an end, but our gratitude to you remains,” the communication added.

The company did not give reasons for the decision and did not indicate whether a return to the market is under consideration.

The ride-hailing company primarily operated in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest commercial city, and Arusha, a major tourist hub.

The company has a digital fleet of at least 1,500 drivers across the country.

In 2022, Uber suspended its services in Tanzania after new regulations capped driver commissions at 15 per cent, down from 33 per cent.

The company resumed operations in January 2023 with UberX and UberXL following regulatory negotiations, with an emphasis on safety features and improved driver earnings.