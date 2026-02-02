Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Uber Quits Tanzanian Market

Published

Uber

Uber

Online taxi-hailing platform Uber has announced the end of its operations in Tanzania.

In a statement, Uber said its services in Tanzania ceased on Saturday, January 30, 2026 and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“We have some difficult news. Starting today, 30 January 2026, Uber services will no longer be available in Tanzania. We understand that this may be disappointing, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” read the communication in part.

Uber said it was proud of its contribution to everyday mobility in Dar es Salaam and thanked customers for their support during its time in the country.

“Since launching our services in Dar es Salaam, it has been a great honor for us to be part of your daily journeys, helping you travel safely, reliably, and affordably. This chapter is coming to an end, but our gratitude to you remains,” the communication added.

The company did not give reasons for the decision and did not indicate whether a return to the market is under consideration.

The ride-hailing company primarily operated in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s largest commercial city, and Arusha, a major tourist hub.

The company has a digital fleet of at least 1,500 drivers across the country.

In 2022, Uber suspended its services in Tanzania after new regulations capped driver commissions at 15 per cent, down from 33 per cent.

The company resumed operations in January 2023 with UberX and UberXL following regulatory negotiations, with an emphasis on safety features and improved driver earnings.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

Life & Style

Six Lions and 34 Vultures Killed in Poisoning Near Amboseli as Investigation Targets Two Tanzanian Suspects

A joint investigation by Kenyan and Tanzanian authorities is actively underway following a devastating wildlife poisoning incident near Amboseli National Park, which has resulted...

January 10, 2026

News

Six Activists Arrested Outside Tanzanian Embassy While Protesting Tanzania Killings

Six Kenyan human rights activists were arrested on Tuesday, December 9, outside the Tanzanian Embassy in Nairobi while protesting alleged mass killings and democratic...

December 9, 2025

World

Tanzania Advises Citizens to Remain Indoors Over Independence Day Protest Fears

The Tanzanian government has advised its citizens to remain indoors on December 9, 2025, the nation’s Independence Day, amidst heightened tensions and planned anti-government...

December 8, 2025

World

Israel Warns Citizens in Tanzania Ahead of December 9 Protests

Israel has issued a stark travel advisory for its citizens in Tanzania, urging extreme caution as the East African nation anticipates widespread anti-government protests...

December 5, 2025