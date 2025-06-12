What Mbadi’s Ksh4.23 Trillion Budget Means for Every Kenyan

KDRTV News – Nairobi: National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi is set to make history today, June 12, as he presents the 2025/2026 national budget to the National Assembly .

This marks Mbadi’s inaugural budget presentation since assuming office, a pivotal moment for the nation’s economic trajectory. The proposed budget, a staggering Ksh4.23 trillion, outlines the government’s comprehensive revenue generation strategies and spending priorities for the upcoming financial year.

This monumental financial plan is expected to detail allocations across critical sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and social welfare programs, reflecting the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and improving citizens’ livelihoods.

The budget presentation is not merely a financial exercise; it is a declaration of the government’s fiscal policy, aiming to balance economic aspirations with fiscal realities, including managing public debt and stimulating investment.

CS Mbadi’s maiden budget will set the tone for Kenya’s economic direction, influencing everything from job creation to the cost of living for millions.