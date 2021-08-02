Connect with us

Alex Mwakidue Appeals For Financial Assistant To Save Sister

Alex and his sister Rozina Mwakideu

Radio host Alex Mwakideu is appealing to Kenyans to help him raise Ksh 900,000 to clear his sister’s hospital bill.

On social media, Mwakideu revealed that his sister has been battling Covid-19 for a month now something that has left her in ICU.

“My sister Rozina Mwakideu has been in hospital battling covid-19 for almost one month now. To be honest covid-19 is such an expensive affair. She was in ICU for like 2 weeks. Now she is better and isolation ward. Doctors are advising that we discharge her,” he posted.

The presenter said that they need to buy a concentrator machine once she’s out of the hospital to help her in breathing.

“The environment at the hospital is not good for a patient recuperating. We are trying to raise 900k so we can offset the bill at the hospital. Get us a concentrator machine for her oxygen and all the medications she needs. We need your support maze. Financially, prayers and all,” he said.

Kenya on Sunday recorded 467 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country’s case load to 203,680, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

The government has also banned public gathering following the increased infection of Delta Variant.

