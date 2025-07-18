Connect with us

Entertainment

CBD in Chaos as President’s Son Launches Matwana Craze with ‘MOOD’ Nganya Worth Kshs 14M

By

Published

Nairobi’s central business district was abuzz with excitement and contention as George Ruto, son of President William Ruto, officially launched his latest luxury matatu, ‘Mood,’ at a star-studded event at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on July 18, 2025.

The launch of the KSh 14 million (approximately $107,000 USD) vehicle, admired as Kenya’s most extravagant ‘Nganya,’ drew massive crowds, leading to traffic disruptions and raising questions about public safety and regulatory oversight.

‘Mood’ is a 25-seater marvel, a major departure from the standard 32-seater matatu, designed to offer unparalleled luxury and entertainment. Its standout features include NTSA-approved custom number plates, luxury bucket seats with cup holders and charging ports, and a full air-conditioning unit – a rarity in Nairobi’s public transport.

The matatu also boasts a push-to-start ignition, backup solar power for energy efficiency, and perhaps most notably, cockpit DJ decks and a KSh 2 million sound system. It is reportedly Kenya’s first solar-powered matatu, integrating green energy with the vibrant matatu culture. The interior is further enhanced with 65-inch TV screens, extensive LED lighting, and a dedicated space for drinks, creating a “party on wheels” atmosphere.

While the launch celebrated innovation in the matatu industry, it also ignited criticism from motorists who slammed the traffic chaos and perceived complacency of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) in managing the event.

George Ruto’s previous matatus, such as ‘Manifest’ (also known as ‘Moneyfest’), have faced scrutiny and impoundment for dangerous stunts and traffic law violations. Despite these controversies, ‘Mood’ is expected to operate the busy Embakasi and Rongai routes, further solidifying George Ruto’s growing influence in the matatu sector.

