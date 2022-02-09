Celebrities With Multiple Baby Mamas And Their Children

Connect with us

Most celebrities lifestyle is always known to the public because of their influence. Every aspect of their lives is often shown to the public. From their love life to their personal lives.

However, everything that they do becomes of public interest. Several celebrities have multiple baby mamas. Here are some of them with their baby mamas and children.

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is one of the richest rappers in the world. He has four baby mamas and a child with each baby mama. The babies are Reginae Carter, Kameron, Dwayne and Neal Carter.

images 23 3

images courtesy

Eddie Murphy

Murphy is a legendary comedian. Nonetheless, he has ten kids with five different baby mamas. However, his baby mamas are Paulette Mc Nelly with one kid, Nicole Mitchelle with five children, Tamara Hood with one child, Paige Butcher with two kids and Mellanie Brown with one kid.

Offset

One of the baby mamas of Offset is Cardi B. Offset has now 5 children with four different baby mamas.

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony is an American singer, songwriter, and actor.  Moreover, he is also the top-selling tropical salsa artist of all time. He has three baby mamas. He has twins with Jeniffer Lopez. Dayanara Torres and Debbie Rosado are his other baby mama.

emme muniz marc anthony spl embed

Emme Muniz. Marc Anthony family

Consequently, he is a three-time Grammy Award and six-time Latin Grammy Award, winner

Mick Jaggers

Famously known as Rolling Stone, Mick Jaggers has five different baby mamas.

Also read: Celebrities With Baby Mamas and Baby Daddies Who Co-parent

Marsha Hunt, Jerry Hall, Luciana, Melanie Hamrick and Bianca Jaggers.

gettyimages 1172990998 1627322561433 1

Getty image courtesy

Larry King

images 22 1

image courtesy Larry King

Larry King was one of CNN’s legendary hosts.  The legend married 8 times and has three baby mamas. However, Larry King was blessed with 5 children.

