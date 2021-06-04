Connect with us

Christina Shusho all but confirms separation from her husband

By

Published

maxresdefault
maxresdefault

Christina Shusho might have just confirmed that she is no longer with her husband.

The Tanzanian gospel sensation appeared in a radio interview with Massawe Japani on Friday June 4 where she spoke on her divorce rumours.

According to Shusho, the rumours should be left as they are, a statement which neither confirms nor denies the divorce.

maxresdefault

maxresdefault

While she was adamant she was not an advocate for break ups and divorce, the Muujiza hitmaker also urged people in unhappy marriages to simply walk away.

‘Let the rumours about me splitting with my husband be just that. I do not want to advise people to leave each other but there are circumstances when it gets too ugly and you cannot continue. You are not supposed to live in pain. If you can tolerate pain then keep at it but if you cannot, then let it end,” Shusho said in the interview.

Rumors of a possible split came to light after it emerged that the mother of three had moved out of her home and stopped attending her hubby John Shusho’s church.

Christina went on to start her own church, the Dreamer Centre.

