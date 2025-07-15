Connect with us

Comedian KK Mwenyewe Known For Mimicking Gachagua Dies

Comedian Zachariah Kariuki, popularly known as KK Mwenyewe, is dead.

Kariuki, who is renowned for his impersonations of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, passed away at the Kiambu Level 4 Hospital on Monday night after a short illness.

The comedian’s death was announced by his close friend and comedian Kafengo.

“We are heartbroken to announce the sudden demise of Zakaria Kariuki A.k.a Mr Kk Mwenyewe. He passed away yesterday evening while undergoing medical attention at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

“During these sad moments, we ask for support and prayers, to the family and friends, may god give us strength at these difficult times. May His Soul Rest in Peace,” Kafengo wrote on Facebook.

The late Kariuki rose to prominence in 2022 for his spot-on mimicry of Gachagua’s accent and mannerisms.

He skillfully mimicked the former Deputy President’s speech pattern, attire complete with a fake belly, oversized suits, signature walk, and catchphrases.

The comedian was still a student at Kisii University, pursuing a degree in Computer Science.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has mourned the comedian, describing him as a courageous artist whose work transcended laughter.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as Mr. KK Mwenyewe, a young and talented comedian whose voice resonated with the spirit of a generation.

“Through satire and art, Mr. KK courageously held a mirror to society, using humor not to divide, but to awaken, educate, and unite. His ability to capture the political moment with sharp wit and authenticity was both refreshing and powerful,” he said.

Also Read: Former Nigerian President Buhari Dies at 82 in London After Prolonged Illness

In this article:
