Comedienne Anne Kansiime, younger lover expecting first child together

Welcoming a new soul into this world should be one of the 1000 ways to make any human being happy on earth, lol.

This is one thing that most lovers look up to even as they start their relations.

Well, with that said, the same must the the feelings for top Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime and her boo Skylanta who are expecting their first ever baby together.

KDRTV.co.ke has learnt the popular East African comedian is expectant with her first baby.

The good news was first shared online by the two celebrities through their respective social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, the star shared a photo of her silhouette exposing her bulging baby bump followed by the caption;

”I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu @skylantagram and i shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and i thooooought and thought, what better way!!? 🤔 So, this coming Friday the 16th of April, I will be performing for you live from my baking grounds featuring @thepulseug and pouring out my heart to you live on YOUTUBE. I have really missed you Ninjas.

And there is so much to tell you, my head spins from not knowing where to start. #Sharedblessings

#LittleNinjaOnTheWay

#GodsTimingIsPerfect

#MyBlessingIsOnTheWay

#IamKansiime2021,”

The same was echoed by her younger musician lover Skylanta who shared the same photo and revealed to the world that the revelation was the best way to celebrate his 30th birthday.

”The perfect way to celebrate my 30th birthday!

❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤,” He captioned.

This comes about three years after Kansiime hooked up with Skylanta.

Before moving onto the next one with the upcoming musician, the comedian was in a relationship with her manager but parted ways over irreconsilable issue.