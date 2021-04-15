Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Comedienne Anne Kansiime, younger lover expecting first child together

samora@kdrtv

By

Published

skylantagram 157538358 3720874827949114 5662670261223888498 n
skylantagram 157538358 3720874827949114 5662670261223888498 n

Welcoming a new soul into this world should be one of the 1000 ways to make any human being happy on earth, lol.

This is one thing that most lovers look up to even as they start their relations.

Well, with that said, the same must the the feelings for top Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime and her boo Skylanta who are expecting their first ever baby together.

skylantagram 163458088 483643302787520 2446095233450097097 n

 

KDRTV.co.ke has learnt the popular East African comedian is expectant with her first baby.

The good news was first shared online by the two celebrities through their respective social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, the star shared a photo of her silhouette exposing her bulging baby bump followed by the caption;

”I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu @skylantagram and i shall have a little Ninja added on to our family and i thooooought and thought, what better way!!? 🤔 So, this coming Friday the 16th of April, I will be performing for you live from my baking grounds featuring @thepulseug and pouring out my heart to you live on YOUTUBE. I have really missed you Ninjas.
And there is so much to tell you, my head spins from not knowing where to start. #Sharedblessings
#LittleNinjaOnTheWay
#GodsTimingIsPerfect
#MyBlessingIsOnTheWay
#IamKansiime2021,” 

 

skylantagram 172617993 3872546012782127 1267894884077897819 n

 

The same was echoed by her younger musician lover Skylanta who shared the same photo and revealed to the world that the revelation was the best way to celebrate his 30th birthday.

”The perfect way to celebrate my 30th birthday!
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤,” He captioned.

This comes about three years after Kansiime hooked up with Skylanta.

Before moving onto the next one with the upcoming musician, the comedian was in a relationship with her manager but parted ways over irreconsilable issue.

 

 

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021