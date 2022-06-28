Connect with us

Congratulations! Thee Pluto’s Girlfriend Felicity Confirms She is Pregnant

Robert NdegwaThee Pluto and Felicity Wanjiru
Felicity Wanjiru and Kenyan Youtuber Robert Ndegwa Kamau popularly known as Thee Pluto have been on the spot recently after fans suspected that Felicity is pregnant. The two have been dating for more than a year now. Recently, Felicity has confirmed that she is indeed pregnant and she is expecting Thee Pluto’s child.

Felicity has for a while ceased posting her pictures on her social media. Her decision not to post her pictures had risen more suspicion about her pregnancy. At a friend’s birthday party, Felicity was seen in a baggy T-shirt and a protruding belly.

The two young couples have been avoiding the question of if Felicity is pregnant or not. Thee Pluto a few weeks ago had mentioned that the two are planning to move in together.

Thee Pluto show and popularity

Consequently, Thee Pluto gained popularity after starting a show dubbed The Loyalty Test. During the show, Thee Pluto could meet random couples on the streets and test their loyalty by exchanging their phones. The couples could read out any suspicious text on each other’s phones.

Controversies

The two couples broke up towards the end of 2021. The Pluto accused Felicity of not appreciating him, being secretive, and also not reciprocating his energy. “When we were dating, I knew nothing about her, I never even knew her friends. Something else, I was never in her life because she was secretive. I never knew what she was up to, in terms of goals and what she wants to achieve, it was very private at that time until it reached a point I felt that we were just together in that relationship to do the videos that we used to do,” Pluto stated in a video that was posted on his YouTube channel. Later they settled their differences and they are now together.

Here is the video confirming that she is pregnant.

