DCI Arrests Pastor With Human Body Parts In Bungoma

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a pastor with human body parts in Webuye East, Bungoma County.

In a statement on Monday July 8, the DCI said the suspect was nabbed with the human parts stashed in a carton after he took his car to a carwash.

“In the bizarre incident that stalled services at the carwash, the suspect identified as Levis Simiyu and a pastor at a local ministry in Ndivisi Ward took his Toyota Premio for body wash at the said spot, a moment before the puzzling discovery was made,” DCI stated.

It was when the service guy was making the final touches at the boot that he noticed a protruding human leg, partly burnt and resting atop other such parts.

The carwash attendant abandoned his duty, ready to retire early, until the petrol station manager took a gaze at the creepy box in the vehicle.

The manager immediately informed the police at Webuye station, who arrived in time before the car owner could drive off.

The pastor was then apprehended by the officers at the scene.

The suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation, and the recovered body parts have been taken to Webuye County Hospital morgue for preservation and further analysis.

