Details Of The Sh38 Billion Digital Media City Set To Be Built At Konza Technopolis

Kenya has signed a $284.1 million project financing agreement with the Republic of Korea for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Digital Media City at Konza Technopolis.

In a statement, Konza Technopolis said the Digital Media City (DMC) project is designed to position Kenya as a leader in the creative and content industries in Africa by providing a state-of-the-art facility to nurture the emerging creative sector space to enable the country to unlock the opportunities that the creative sector in a technology sector presents to the country’s economic development ambitions.

The Konza Digital Media City will be built on a 160-acre site at the Konza Technopolis and is proposed as the anchor tenant for the second phase of the Konza Technopolis.

“The Konza Digital Media City project aims to develop a world-class digital media hub by creating both the critical infrastructure and programs needed to unlock the opportunities presented by the creative sector in a digital economy,” the statement reads in part.

The facility will house multimedia training institutes, digital media companies, post-production studios (gaming and animation), and music production, among other digital media content.

The Konza Digital Media City will also offer professional-level training and commercial services in gaming, animation, filming, photography and entertainment, and software development, among others.

“We are delighted that this funding agreement will lead to the realisation of our dream to develop Africa’s Silicon Savannah and secure its place in the rapidly evolving creative sector. The creative sector in the digital age is a great opportunity for Kenyan creatives to put their talent and creative skills on the world map,” said Abraham Singoei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs during the signing ceremony.

The project will be financed by Korea Exim Bank under the framework of the Cooperation Model, which finances infrastructure and urban development projects.

Also Read: President Ruto Secures Sh63 Billion Funding From South Korea