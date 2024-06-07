DP Gachagua’s Appeals To Artists After Official Launch of Bahati’s Reality Show

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has appealed to artists to create content that promotes societal values and norms, across generations, especially children.

Speaking in Nairobi, at the launch of musician and filmmaker Kevin Bahati and his artist wife Diana Bahati launched a reality show ‘The Bahati’s Empire’ on Netflix, the Deputy President said artists have a huge role in shaping the moral direction of the society.

Gachagua also urged artists of all genres to shun and raise awareness on the negative impacts of drug abuse for a healthy nation.

While congratulating Bahati for this major feat, Gachagua said it is possible to influence morals through the creation of content that resonates with the realities of contemporary global society. He told the star-studded event that good content is one that preserves, promotes, and projects values and norms of the people.

“Kenya as a society, we have values. We also have traditions and culture that we uphold. We have children, who watch your content. What are you (artists) telling them? Be mindful of our children. Come up with content that does not corrupt our young people,” the Deputy President told the forum which comprised leading Kenyans in the Creatives.

Gachagua said Bahati has shown other artists that it is possible to rise and break barriers, and insisted that content must cause positive impact to the society.

“While Bahati has pioneered in this reality show, we have a moment to also showcase what Kenya has to offer the world of entertainment through clean, captivating, informative and highly influential content,” he said.

Several artists in the various genres under the Creative Industry were present during the launch.

Gachagua asked them to avoid abusing drugs and support the Government in the fight against this vice.

“Keep off drugs and other substances that can be harmful to your mental and physical being. It is critical for a successful future. Create content that highlights the dangers of drugs to society. In so doing, you could have more impact on society,” the Deputy President said.

Gachagua also he asked them not to pay attention to noses that can distract them from realizing the full potential of their talent.

“The higher you go, the more the bullying. Never get swayed by cyberbullying. Please ignore bullying and be focused. I have been bullied. If I paid attention, I could not be where I am (Deputy President),” he said.